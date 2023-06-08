The City of Rosenberg has appointed Daryl Maretka as the new fire chief, according to an official announcement made by City Manager John Maresh.

The appointment was confirmed during the Rosenberg City Council meeting held on Tuesday.

Maretka has 26 years of experience in various fire, EMS, and law enforcement roles.

His firefighting journey began in 1997 when he served as a Wharton Volunteer Fire Department firefighter.

In 2000, Maretka transitioned to a full-time career as a firefighter with Missouri City Fire and Rescue, where he held positions such as firefighter, lieutenant, and assistant fire chief.

He also served as the program director for Wharton County Junior College Fire Training Program for five years and has been a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Curriculum and Testing Committee member since 2011.

Having worked extensively within the Rosenberg Fire Department, Maretka possesses comprehensive knowledge of its operations and administration.

