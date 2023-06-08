The City of Rosenberg has appointed Daryl Maretka as the new fire chief, according to an official announcement made by City Manager John Maresh.
The appointment was confirmed during the Rosenberg City Council meeting held on Tuesday.
Maretka has 26 years of experience in various fire, EMS, and law enforcement roles.
His firefighting journey began in 1997 when he served as a Wharton Volunteer Fire Department firefighter.
In 2000, Maretka transitioned to a full-time career as a firefighter with Missouri City Fire and Rescue, where he held positions such as firefighter, lieutenant, and assistant fire chief.
He also served as the program director for Wharton County Junior College Fire Training Program for five years and has been a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Curriculum and Testing Committee member since 2011.
Having worked extensively within the Rosenberg Fire Department, Maretka possesses comprehensive knowledge of its operations and administration.
He joined the department in October 2015 and held the Professional Standards Battalion Chief position until January 2018. Since then, he has served as the Assistant Fire Chief.
In light of his expertise, Maretka assumed the role of interim Chief on May 1, following the retirement of Fire Chief Darrell Himly, who dedicated 40 years of service to the city.
Maretka’s impressive credentials also include a range of certifications, underscoring his commitment to excellence.
He holds certifications as a Master Structure Firefighter, Master Instructor III, Master Arson Investigator, Master Fire Inspector, Master Aircraft Rescue Firefighter, Hazardous Materials Technician and Incident Commander, Driver Operator – Pumper and Aerial, Fire Officer IV, Incident Safety Officer, Basic Wildland Firefighter, Fire and Life Safety Educator 2, Incident Commander, Licensed Paramedic and Master Peace Officer.
“Chief Maretka has proven himself to be a respected leader in our fire department,” Maresh said. “I have no doubt he will continue to serve the city well, and we are very fortunate to have someone with his level of qualifications and experience to lead the department forward.”
With his appointment, Maretka became the 11th chief to lead the City of Rosenberg Fire Department since its establishment on September 10, 1914.
Under Chief Maretka’s guidance, the department now comprises 63 positions.
