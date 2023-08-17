Work resumed on the Front Street project in Richmond this week after base material issues were resolved.
The project had been halted for nearly nine months following initial work by the construction contractor, which posed potential ongoing maintenance concerns, said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy.
The project calls for expanding Front Street between Richmond Parkway and Austin Street which will establish a connection between Richmond Parkway and Jackson Street (Highway 90-A).
A traffic signal will also be installed at the intersection to enhance traffic flow and safety along Richmond Parkway.
McCoy added that the subsequent phase after intersection reconstruction involves converting Richmond Parkway from a two-lane road to a modern, efficient four-lane highway to accommodate the community’s growing needs.
Front Street is a small two-lane street between the parkway and Austin Street, featuring a stop sign at each end.
Upon completion, one of the traffic stop signs will be eliminated and the parkway will incorporate a gentle curve toward Austin Street, Richmond city spokesperson Michelle Moore said.
