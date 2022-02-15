Map of Airline Avenue

Members of the Rosenberg Development Corporation voted to install 26 new street lights along the recently completed portion of Airport Avenue, which extends from FM 2218 to U.S. Highway 59 frontage road.
The decision came during a Feb. 9 meeting.
The RDC has estimated the light installation will cost $21,000 and will use funds from previously completed projects that didn’t exhaust their allotted funds.
As such, the current budget will not need to be adjusted. During her presentation the RDC, Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut said the lights will be categorized in the city’s improved quality of life and public safety improvement project.
Services for the street light installation will come from CenterPoint Energy. The timetable for construction is currently still being negotiated between city officials and CenterPoint.
When the Airport Avenue construction project was originally approved, street lights were not included. Interim Executive Director or Economic Development Jackie Wehring was not with the RDC when the original construction plan was agreed to. But she said future projects could include lighting in original planning.
“It could definitely be considered for future projects,” Wehring said. “Including street lights can be done if both parties agree to it in advance.”
The added lighting will help with community safety as the avenue is developed. Some RDC members saw an additional economic incentive for the lights’ installation.
“This could be an incentive to open future businesses over there,” director and City Councilor 4 Marc Morales said.
Following Vasut’s presentation, RDC members voted in favor of the installation 6-1.
“If the funds are available and the lights are needed, there are no objections on my end,” RDC Treasurer Lupe Uresti Cabello said.
The RDC meets monthly to discuss upcoming and ongoing projects around the city. These projects are focused on adding primary jobs to the city’s economy. For more information on current projects and to view meeting agendas, visit the RDC section of the City of Rosenberg’s website: rosenbergtx.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.