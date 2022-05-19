A 21-year-old El Campo man has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing a teenage friend near Beasley in January 2020 when the car he was driving slammed into a tree.
Lee Cruz Trevino Jr., who was 19 when the accident occurred, is to be sentenced after a pre-sentencing investigation to determine, in part, whether he is eligible for probation.
Trevino waived his right to a trial by jury and asked the judge to determine his guilt or innocence as well as assess punishment.
Trevino is scheduled to be sentenced in Judge Frank J. Fraley’s 240th District Court on July 20.
Under the plea bargain agreement arranged with the district attorney’s office, Trevino may not appeal his guilty verdict but may appeal the sentence if he feels it is too harsh.
Trevino faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the second-degree felony offense of accident involving death.
He is accused of killing a teenage friend, James Russel O’Canas Jr., 17, on Jan. 12, 2020, after a night of drinking beer at a pub in Rosenberg.
A Fort Bend County woman accused of serving pitchers of beer to the underage customers also was arrested in connection with O’Canas’ death.
Server Edith Melendez was arrested at the Brewingz restaurant pub in Town Crossing Center several days after the accident and charged with misdemeanor offenses of serving alcohol to a minor and over-serving an intoxicated person, both misdemeanor offenses.
Her case is ongoing.
Authorities also arrested another individual believed to have purchased alcohol for the two teens that evening — Bicente Castillo — Trevino’s older brother.
Castillo was arrested and charged with two counts of providing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor offense.
His case is set for a hearing on June 28.
According to the offense report, Melendez told investigators she did not recall asking the teens for their identification to see if they were old enough to purchase alcohol.
O’Canas and Trevino were at times guzzling the beer directly from the pitchers, the restaurant’s security video revealed.
Later that evening, Trevino was driving the automobile when it hit the tree, killing O’Canas.
Trevino was pulled out of the fiery wreck by a good Samaritan.
After being pulled unconscious from the fiery wreck, Trevino came to and took off on foot, authorities reported.
He later returned and was arrested. He was initially charged at the time with reckless driving and criminal negligent homicide, both felony offenses, the DA’s office reported.
Within days of the accident, the DA’s office announced Trevino would be charged with accident involving injury or death.
