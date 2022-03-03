Attorney Stephen Longoria will advance to the November general election where he will take on former Judge Chad Bridges in the race for the 458th District Court.
Longoria defeated incumbent judge Robert L. Rolnick in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. Rolnick is completing his first term of office.
Bridges was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election. He was among a number of Republican judges ousted by Democrats in November 2018.
