Teens entering grades nine through 12 are invited to take a break from the regular routine and enjoy a “YA Game Night” at George Memorial Library on Thursdays, June 1 and 15, from 6 to 7 p.m., in Room 2C.
A variety of board games, video games, card games, and chess sets will be available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own favorites games, as well.
Gaming of all types at the library encourages patrons to interact with a diverse group of peers, share their own expertise with others, and develop new strategies for gaming and learning. It provides an opportunity for teens to try new games, meet new friends, and get together for some simple fun and camaraderie at the library!
Snacks will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the George Memorial Library.
The activities are free and open for the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
