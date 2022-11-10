For a second time, Lamar Consolidated ISD voters turned down the school district’s request for a second stadium.
Voters approved three of the district’s five proposed bond packages on Tuesday — agreeing to pay for new campuses, land for new schools, and other classroom items. But they turned down requests for a second stadium and improvements to the old stadium.
The five bond packages amounted to just over $1.7 billion.
“Due to voter support, Lamar CISD, the fastest growing district in Texas, passed the largest bond referendum in the district’s history on Nov. 8, approving Propositions A, B and C at $1,516,623,300,” School Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“Once sold, these bond funds will be used to build the district’s first career technology education center and provide much needed support for our students and staff through safety and security, buildings, and technology.”
According to the district, three of the district’s six high schools are currently over capacity, with Foster projected to be above the limit through the 2024-25 school year and Fulshear through the 2026-27 school year. George Ranch is projected to be above its limit through the 2023-24 school year.
Lamar Consolidated High School is projected to exceed maximum capacity in 2027.
Additionally, Wright and Leaman junior high schools and Roberts Middle School are currently considered over capacity.
Tamarron Elementary is the lone elementary school in the district considered overcrowded currently, but nine are considered to be approaching capacity.
Proposition A on the ballot accounted for $1,310,611,605 and called for safety and security additions for four new elementary schools, cafeteria and gymnasium expansion at George Ranch and Foster, Randle and Tomas high schools of 500 seats and 1000-seat expansion at Fulshear High School, among other improvements.
Fifty-nine percent of voters approved Prop. A on Tuesday, or 35,631 out of 59,460 voters.
Proposition B would allocate $189,241,920 for a Career and Technology Center.
A total of 33,214 voters approved Prop. B, or 56.18%. Right at 25,904 voted against the proposition.
Proposition C affords $16,769,775 for classroom and district technology and equipment.
Right at 52.6% of voters — 31,205 ayes, 28,03 nays — agreed to fund Prop C.
Proposition D calls for $4,978,501 for LED lighting and turf upgrades at Traylor Stadium.
Fifty four percent of voters rejected Prop. D. A total of 32,053 voters cast ballots against the proposition while 26,920 voted in favor.
Proposition E would have awarded $194,904,700 for the district’s “Second Stadium” development plan, which would account for land and a new 10,000-seat stadium with band storage, locker rooms and CTE classrooms.
A resounding 59% of voters nixed that proposal. Right at 34,964 voters said no to a second stadium, while 24,284 voted for one.
If approved by voters, along with 7% property value growth, the 2022 bond package is projected to increase annual property taxes by 1.5 cents on every $100 of taxable property value per year, of $42.75 per year for a $325,000 home.
LCISD held a series of townhall meetings to explain the needs for the bonds, but supporters failed to persuade voters of the need for a second stadium — or, at least, the need for such an expensive one.
LCISD voters rejected two proposed bond packages in Nov. 2020 — one for a $93.7 million stadium and the other for two practice swimming pools. However they approved $666.8 million in bonds to finance six new schools, two new facilities and provide new technology equipment to students and staff, which is the largest bond referendum in the district’s history.
