For a second time, Lamar Consolidated ISD voters turned down the school district’s request for a second stadium.

Voters approved three of the district’s five proposed bond packages on Tuesday — agreeing to pay for new campuses, land for new schools, and other classroom items. But they turned down requests for a second stadium and improvements to the old stadium.

The five bond packages amounted to just over $1.7 billion.

“Due to voter support, Lamar CISD, the fastest growing district in Texas, passed the largest bond referendum in the district’s history on Nov. 8, approving Propositions A, B and C at $1,516,623,300,” School Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

“Once sold, these bond funds will be used to build the district’s first career technology education center and provide much needed support for our students and staff through safety and security, buildings, and technology.”

According to the district, three of the district’s six high schools are currently over capacity, with Foster projected to be above the limit through the 2024-25 school year and Fulshear through the 2026-27 school year. George Ranch is projected to be above its limit through the 2023-24 school year.

Lamar Consolidated High School is projected to exceed maximum capacity in 2027.

