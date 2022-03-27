All libraries in the Lamar Consolidated ISD will begin implementing a standard process for selecting new titles for its campuses and reviewing those already in circulation based on this process. Director or technology development Dr. Chad Jones presented the specifics of the process to LCISD board members during their March meeting.The new selection process was unanimously approved by a committee of 45 LCISD stakeholders who met four times this winter before finalizing the process. The first step is determining if a title has any of the following: two positive, professional reviews, a reputable author and/or publisher or the title meets a curricular or diversity need for the campus reviewing it. If a title meets any of those initial criteria and age-appropriate interest is shown, the title will be moved through the process for purchase.Jones said that most titles already on shelves at libraries would meet the first round of criteria. These procedures are more for titles that don’t neatly fit into the early qualifications.“That middle section, we’re going to make sure to walk through these extra paces to be extra thorough,” Jones said. “This defines a very specific procedure that should be followed when looking at a book.”If a title doesn’t meet the initial criteria, it’s moved to a sub-committee of five librarians for review. Four of the five need to approve the title to advance it in the selection process. After the sub-committee, a campus review committee made up of a teacher, campus administrator, two parents and the campus librarian will review the material.“We want to make sure our community understands ‘this doesn’t fit our usual procedures, but we still think this is valuable and we want you to see why this is valuable’,” Jones said. “Then they can approve it to move on.”Following the board presentation, Jones said the procedure documents will be distributed to LCISD librarians and campus administrators at the next library meeting in early April. Next, all district libraries will set up an audit schedule of their current titles.“Let’s make sure what we have on the shelves meets those expectations,” Jones said. “We want to have high confidence in those areas.”Once the audits have been scheduled, review committee members, including parents on sub-committees, will go through training to fully understand the criteria they’re expected to review against.Finally, Jones mentioned parents will be able to opt in to e-mail notifications if their child checks out a book categorized as Young Adult from the school library. This consent will be included in beginning of the year paperwork in the 2022-2023 school year.“We want to partner with our parents,” Jones said. “We don’t want them coming home with a book that Mom or Dad would not want that child reading.”
LCISD Selection Procedure
