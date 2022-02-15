Lamar Consolidated Independent School District needs names for six new campuses, and members of the public have contributed the names of individuals they feel deserve to be honored.
LCISD closed its name submission form on Feb. 11.
The six new schools in the district using funds from proposition A of the bond election in Nov. 2020.
The new schools will include three elementary schools, one middle school, one junior high and one high school for the rapidly growing school district.
According to estimates from Population and Survey Analysts in 2020, LCISD is the fifth fastest growing school district in Texas.
The district is already home to more than 36,000 students and is projected to add between 20,000 and 29,000 in the next decade.
This analysis also projected LCISD would need to add 12 additional school to help keep pace with growth.
While the specific locations of the schools to be built were not available, the LCISD school board is expected to approve names for the facilities on April 19.
Trustees will also hold a dedication ceremony for each school once a name is selected to provide the community with context for their decision.
All school board, administrators, architects and contractors directly involved in school building projects will have their names on a special plaque once construction is complete.
In order for a submitted name to be considered, it must follow board policy. This requires the name chosen be that of a person, living or deceased, that are related to education, science, art, politics or military achievements.
Locally known suggestions are preferred to nationally known ones, but both are accepted by the board.
The policy further elaborates that submitted names should add prestige to their dedicated institutions and be in reference to members who’ve made significant contributions to society.
The board’s Nov. 2020 bond was split into four provisions: A through D, respectively.
Provision A included the construction of the new schools, renovations to existing campuses and more.
Provisions A and D were the two ultimately approved in the bond election. Of the original $792.5 million funds proposed, $666.8 million were approved between these two provisions.
More information on the upcoming schools can be found on the LCISD website: lcisd.org.
