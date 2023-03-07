Anyone who has a warrant for their arrest in Richmond can make things right before the annual statewide warrant enforcement week scheduled for March 19-25.
The city of Richmond and city of Richmond Municipal Court will offer Safe Harbor Warrant Days for individuals to take care of outstanding warrants without the fear of being arrested prior to the annual Case Resolution Campaign, formerly known as Warrant Round-Up, which takes place statewide each March.
This year’s Safe Harbor Warrant Days offers those with outstanding warrants in Richmond the opportunity to take care of warrants on Friday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m..-noon and Thursday, March 16, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Payments on outstanding warrants will be expected and payment plans may be ordered at the judge’s discretion. To check on a warrant status, or about Richmond Safe Harbor Days, contact Richmond Municipal Court at 281-342-0578.
