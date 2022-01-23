Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines will face fellow council member Tim Krugh in the May 7 city election. So far, they are the only two to register for the mayor’s race. F
iling is underway. The deadline to file for city office is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
Besides the mayor’s race, voters will be able to cast ballots for two at-large positions and all four single-member districts. Krugh presently represents Council At Large Position 1.
George Hext-Contreras is the only candidate to file for that position as of Friday.
Alicia Casias presently represents Council At Large Position 2. She is the only candidate to file for that position as of Friday.
Isaac Davila presently represents District 1. Keith Parker is the only candidate to file for that position as of Friday.
Susan Euton presently represents District 2. No one had filed for this position as of Friday.
Tim Anders presently represents District 3. Hector Trevino is the only candidate to file for that position as of Friday.
Marc Morales presently represents District 4. As of Friday, only George A. Zepeda Sr. has filed for the seat.
Raines was elected mayor in May 2021 after serving one term as a council member. Krugh was elected to his first term of council in May 2021.
Casias and Morales are completing their first term of office as well.
Euton is completing her first term of office in District 1 but she has served on the council previously. Likewise, Davila has served on the council multiple terms of office.
The city of Rosenberg operates in a council-manager form of government in which the city council sets the policy and overall direction for the city, and appoints a professional city manager and other key officials to oversee the city’s daily operations.
