State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst

AUSTIN — State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has filed Senate Bills 1024, 1025, and 1026 to end and reform former Covid-19 restrictions. 

In Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State Address, the governor declared prohibition of Covid mandates an emergency issue for the Texas Legislature.

These bills build off Kolkhorst’s efforts last session, when she passed legislation addressing the outcomes of COVID-19 mandates, including Senate Bills 25 and 968 and Senate Joint Resolution 19.

SB 25 allowed for the right of certain residents to designate an essential caregiver for in-person itation, while SJR 19 codified SB 25 as a constitutional amendment establishing this right and passed overwhelmingly by the voters in November, 2021.

SB 968 prohibited government entities from requiring vaccine passports from its employees or consumers.

Senate Bills 1024, 1025, and 1026 seek to codify executive actions and expand on last session’s measures to protect private citizens’ rights. “This series of bills will put an end, once and for all, to ineffective and crushing restrictions on our personal liberties that we saw during COVID-19,” said Kolkhorst.

“One of the most important actions we take is to learn from our lessons and make sure we put safeguards in place for future generations. This legislation is aimed at preventing future repeats of these controversial public health measures, which did little to slow the spread of the virus and did serious damage to the economy and education systems.”

