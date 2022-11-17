Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has appointed Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) to the Legislative Budget Board (LBB). Kolkhorst replaces retiring Sen. Jane Nelson on the board, which is composed of the lieutenant governor and speaker of the house, as well as four lawmakers from both the Senate and House.
The purpose of the LBB is to oversee a continuous review of state spending. The board also manages the proposed legislative appropriations for all agencies of state government.
The organization is a permanent joint committee of the Texas Legislature and crafts budget and policy recommendations for legislative appropriations, completes fiscal analyses for all proposed legislation and conducts periodic reviews that seek efficiency in state financial performance.
“The (LBB) is of statewide importance because it offers a continuous review of all state spending,” Kolkhorst said. “That’s why I am truly humbled by Lt. Gov. Patrick’s appointment. The serious work of this board ensures the fair and prudent use of our tax dollars.
“It will be an honor to serve the people of Texas in this capacity.”
Kolkhorst has served on the Senate Finance Committee since her first session in the Texas Senate in 2015 and for every subsequent budget.
She is the only legislator to have ever served on the budget conference committee multiple times in both the House and Senate chambers.
