Darryl Humphrey Sr.

Almost two dozen senior citizens in Kendleton demand to know when they will get back into the Leroy Dorsey Senior Citizens Center, or a new one.

The center was damaged during Hurricane Harvey in September 2017 and again in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri when pipes froze and burst.

Since February 2021, seniors have been holding meetings in the Kendleton Church of God’s fellowship hall.

Newly elected council member Rachel White presented a petition to the council on Tuesday.

She was asked to do so by the seniors who had signed the petition, she said.

The petition reads: “Petition to Action.”

“Petition summary: Senior Citizens, Citizens of Kendleton and surrounding areas are requesting that the Senior Citizens Fort Bend Planning Service building on 109 Guess Ave., Kendleton, be repaired and restored for the citizens to go back to their building.”

