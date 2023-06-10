Almost two dozen senior citizens in Kendleton demand to know when they will get back into the Leroy Dorsey Senior Citizens Center, or a new one.
The center was damaged during Hurricane Harvey in September 2017 and again in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri when pipes froze and burst.
Since February 2021, seniors have been holding meetings in the Kendleton Church of God’s fellowship hall.
Newly elected council member Rachel White presented a petition to the council on Tuesday.
She was asked to do so by the seniors who had signed the petition, she said.
The petition reads: “Petition to Action.”
“Petition summary: Senior Citizens, Citizens of Kendleton and surrounding areas are requesting that the Senior Citizens Fort Bend Planning Service building on 109 Guess Ave., Kendleton, be repaired and restored for the citizens to go back to their building.”
“Action Petitioned for: We, the undersigned, are concerned citizens of Kendleton and surrounding areas who urge our leaders to act now to repair and restore the Senior Citizens Fort Bend Planning Service building at 109 Guess Ave. in Kendleton.”
Petition circulated
Below the statements are the names of the 21 citizens who signed the petition, including three council members and a former council member.
Council members who signed the petition are Carolyn Jenkins, Sherrie Schultz and Rachel White.
“Signing this petition was a no-brainer,” White told The Herald on Thursday. “The seniors of Kendleton deserve to know the status of the building where their activities were once held.”
Former council member Etta Patterson also signed the petition, as did former Kendleton City Secretary Veronica Harris and former Kendleton Mayor Carolyn Jones, a cousin of Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.
She said she went to a senior citizens meeting at the Church of God and was asked by seniors to find out what was going on with the Leroy Dorsey building.
“They asked me if I could help them get back into their senior citizens center and I said I would try my best,” Harris recalled.
She said she and others drafted the petition and began circulating it.
Anyone who wants to sign the petition may reach out to Harris.
Seniors ask for help
Harris said she asked White if she would be kind enough to bring up the petition at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“We wanted citizens to know that we are circulating a petition and Rachel kindly said she would bring it up at the next council meeting,” Harris recalled.
Harris said she and other seniors want to know why the original building hasn’t been remodeled yet, or a new one built.
“Since February 2021 nothing has been done to get seniors a place of their own?” she asked. “The mayor has been promising us a building of our own since 2021 and yet nothing has been done.”
White repeated Harris’ sentiments during Tuesday’s meeting.
“So the senior citizens want their building back,” she said.
“They have a building,” Humphrey responded.
“They have? Oh,” White replied. “Well, they gave me a petition and they wanted me to find out what was going on with the senior citizens building because they can’t get in it and they want it repaired so they can get in it. So what is the status on that?”
“If they have the money and funds to fix it, they can go ahead and do it,” Humphrey retorted. “I’m not going to stop them. But at this point, the city’s not going to spend another $40,000 to $50,000 on a building that is not going to hold up.”
He said the center is in such bad condition it would be too costly to remodel. He said holes have been punched through the walls, perhaps on purpose, and rain water has ruined the interior.
“So it’s uninhabitable?” White asked.
“Basically,” Humphrey responded.
What about the FEMA funds?
Council member Carolyn Jenkins asked the mayor if the city could spend money rehabbing the building after FEMA gave the city money for a new one.
Humphrey chastised her and other council members who signed the petition when they knew FEMA had given the city funds for a new building.
“You know yourself, you were in the meeting (when it was discussed) that the building was considered dilapidated and not fit for us to put our seniors back in there,” he said. “That (FEMA) money was for a new facility. So I don’t know why we’re running around here with a petition. Your name is on that petition and you know that (FEMA) money was not to be used (to rehab the old building). It is supposed to be used for a new facility.”
White, who wasn’t on the council when FEMA awarded the city the money, told The Herald Thursday that she is uncertain exactly how much the city received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or what it is supposed to be spent on.
“Unfortunately, this is what I was trying to find out so I can begin to see if I could be of assistance to the seniors,” she told The Herald. “(Mayor Humphrey’s) comment, ‘if they want their building and have the money to get it repaired then they can do it.’ That was not an answer.”
Too costly to repair
Humphrey thanked the Church of God for allowing seniors to hold their meeting in the fellowship hall, which is safe for seniors to use.
“If (seniors) want to take the (Dorsey( building and go fix it themselves and put their name on it, they can go right ahead,” Humphrey said.
A citizen asked Humphrey whether the city could tear down the building and put portable buildings there.
He said it would cost more than $10,000 to tear down the original building and that money could be better spent building a new facility in another location.
Timeline for new building
Council members brought the issue up during a March 7 council meeting.
At that meeting, the council also discussed the Leroy Dorsey Senior Citizens Center, first damaged during Hurricane Harvey and then by the winter freeze in 2021 and presently unused. Humphrey told the council in March that the $25,000 the city received from FEMA will be spent on a new, larger facility more suitable for birthdays, weddings and quinceañeras.
He did not offer a time line for the construction of the building at the March meeting, nor during Tuesday’s meeting.
Humphrey dismissed the petition, saying he doubts the seniors truly asked to have the older building repaired.
He said the petition is a result of a “narrative” shared with others.
“I don’t think it’s the seniors whining about being in their own place as it is other people (organizing the petition). It was laid in front of seniors to sign, he told the council Tuesday evening, implying that some members of the council circulated it under the guise of seniors.
“The seniors did not bring up that petition on their own. It was brought up by other seniors and laid before them,” Humphrey said.
Former Kendleton Mayor Carolyn Jones, Humphrey’s cousin, assured The Herald on Wednesday that seniors themselves signed the petition because they wanted to sign it.
“The seniors want a place of their own. We were promised a place of our own several years ago but nothing is being done to get seniors a place of their own,” she said. “The petition is real, (Mayor Humphrey) just doesn’t want to draw attention to the fact that he hasn’t done anything to get a new building for our seniors.”
Harris reiterated to The Herald on Thursday that seniors in the community asked her to draw up the petition.
“Seniors were told in 2021 that construction on a new seniors building would begin in May 2021 and end in October,” Harris said. “Yet nothing has been. Nothing. The city hasn’t fixed the old building and hasn’t even started on a new one. What happened? If you have the money from FEMA and you said the building is not worth redoing then why is nothing being done to get seniors a new building?”
White pledged to bring the matter up at the next council meeting.
