Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey has made the 30-minute trip to Rosenberg and back dozens of times over the past three years to wash vehicles at $30 a pop — all at taxpayers expense.
A review of credit card expenditures reveals that Humphrey spent more than $2,000 at the Bluewave Car Wash on Reading Road in Rosenberg over the past three years.
The Herald obtained credit card statements from the city in April through the Texas Public Information Act.
The newspaper received statements for the last four months of 2019, all of 2020, 2021 and 2022, and first month and a half of 2023.
Those statements reveal Humphrey’s city issued credit card was swiped once a month at Bluewave, and sometimes more than once a month. He also visited Rosenberg Car Wash on occasion.
His visits to Rosenberg car washes cost Kendleton taxpayers $2,054.30 — not including the cost of gas to make the round trip drive — over the past 42 months.
Credit card statements show Humphrey’s city-issued credit card was charged $29.95 and $19.95 on those visits to Bluewave.
