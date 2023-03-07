Darryl Humphrey

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey, who is inhot water for failing to turn over public records as required by law, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 16.

Humphrey was indicted on Dec. 16, 2022, on one count of failing or refusing to provide public records as required by Texas law under the Texas Public Information Act.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s website, the Texas Public Information Act provides a mechanism for citizens to inspect or copy government records. It also provides that governmental bodies may withhold government records from the public in specific instances.

The PIA generally requires a governmental body to release information in response to a request for information. However, if a governmental body determines the information is excepted from disclosure under the PIA, then both the request and information at issue must be reviewed by the AG’s Open Records Division. The ORD will issue a decision on whether the governmental body is permitted to withhold the requested information or must release the information to the requestor.

The governing body must submit the request to review to the AG’s office within 10 business days, and must notify the requestor that it has sought the advice of the AG’s office.

Humphrey is accused of failing or refusing to comply with an open records request by Todd Doucet and his attorney in 2021, and apparantly did not submit the request to the AG for review.

Doucet, the owner of an RV park in Kendleton filed a public information request for city ordinances and other documents after water rates for his RV park went from $100 per month to $700 per month.

