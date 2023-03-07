Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey, who is inhot water for failing to turn over public records as required by law, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 16.
Humphrey was indicted on Dec. 16, 2022, on one count of failing or refusing to provide public records as required by Texas law under the Texas Public Information Act.
According to the Texas Attorney General’s website, the Texas Public Information Act provides a mechanism for citizens to inspect or copy government records. It also provides that governmental bodies may withhold government records from the public in specific instances.
The PIA generally requires a governmental body to release information in response to a request for information. However, if a governmental body determines the information is excepted from disclosure under the PIA, then both the request and information at issue must be reviewed by the AG’s Open Records Division. The ORD will issue a decision on whether the governmental body is permitted to withhold the requested information or must release the information to the requestor.
The governing body must submit the request to review to the AG’s office within 10 business days, and must notify the requestor that it has sought the advice of the AG’s office.
Humphrey is accused of failing or refusing to comply with an open records request by Todd Doucet and his attorney in 2021, and apparantly did not submit the request to the AG for review.
Doucet, the owner of an RV park in Kendleton filed a public information request for city ordinances and other documents after water rates for his RV park went from $100 per month to $700 per month.
Doucet told The Herald that Mayor Humphrey told him city ordinance allowed for the increase. When Humphrey couldn’t or wouldn’t provide Doucet with the ordinance, Doucet had his attorney seek the documentation through the TPIA.
Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office investigated the complaint and brought charges against Humphrey.
District Attorney Brian Middleton said he could not discuss the case but said he was not playing favorites by giving Humphrey an additional week to comply or face indictment.
Middleton said he extended that courtesy to everyone.
“Assuring compliance is the goal,” he explained.
Doucet told The Herald he still has not received all the information he requested.
Kendleton city council members told The Herald that they only learned of the mayor’s indictment by reading it in the newspaper.
They said they attempted to ask Humphrey about the indictment at council meetings but he won’t allow them to bring the subject up or explain why it is that city funds are being used to pay for an attorney to represent him when the city and city council are not involved in the case.
The Herald attempted to reach out to Humphrey after he was indicted but he did not return calls or emails and the city secretary, Christina Flores, said the mayor was under a gag order preventing him from speaking on the matter. She recommended The Herald reach out to DA Middleton for comment.
Middleton said his office cannot issue a gag order and he is unaware of a judge issuing a gag order.
Humphrey will not comment on the gag order.
A violation of the Public Information Act constitutes official misconduct and is a misdemeanor punishable by confinement in a county jail for not more than six months, a fine not to exceed $1,000, or both confinement and the fine.
