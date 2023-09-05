Some members of the Kendleton City Council showed up at Thursday’s budget workshop to find a new city secretary had been hired.
“We got a new secretary and no one knew,” said council member Carolyn Jenkins. “The mayor hired her. The council once again didn’t know.”
Jenkins is referring to Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., City Attorney Grady Randle and City Accountant Charles Pettway. Humphrey hired Randle and Pettway without approval by the council and without informing some members of the council.
The new city secretary, Dominique Spears, who lives right outside the Kendleton city limits, is replacing Christina Flores, who was fired by the council on Aug. 23.
No reasons were given for Flores firing but it is no secret that some members of the council wanted to fire her for months. Council member Sherrie Schulze said she also was unaware a new city secretary had been hired.
“I showed up at the meeting and there she was,” Schulze said.
Both Schulze and Jenkins have stated publicly that the council should be involved in the hiring and firing process.
