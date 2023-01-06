A Fort Bend County grand jury has indicted longtime Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey on one count of refusing to turn over public records after formally requested to do so.
Failing or refusing to turn over public records in response to a Texas Open Records Act request is a Class B misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine not to exceed $4,000.
According to the indictment, Humphrey, in his capacity as mayor, failed or refused to turn over or allow access to or copying of documents concerning city contracts, city ordinances, city payments, and more to Todd Doucet, owner of Lazy K RV Park.
District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office conducted the investigation and presented the case to the grand jury.
Doucet told The Herald earlier this year that the city of Kendleton unfairly raised the water rates of his RV park, but the city wouldn’t provide him documentation for the reason, such as the city ordinance authorizing the increase.
Doucet said he hired an attorney, who filed a Texas Open Records request with the city and Humphrey, and it was never answered or complied with, even though the Texas Attorney General’s office sided with him.
Even after the Texas AG notified the city by letter to provide the documents the city and Humphrey did not comply, Doucet said.
