Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. was indicted last week for the second time in the past eight months.
He was indicted this month on a charge of official oppression connected with the raising of the water rate at a Kendleton business in November 2021.
He is accused of misusing his office to illegally raise the water rate at the Lazy K RV Park from around $100 per month to $700 per month.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office contends he did not have the right to increase the water rate but did so anyway.
He was indicted in December 2022 in connection with the same issue. That indictment accuses him of not complying with a Texas Public Information Act request filed by the Kendleton businessman Todd Doucet in regards to his water rate increase. Doucet wanted to see the ordinance that allowed the city to raise his water rate by 600%.
He said Humphrey refused to respond to his open records request.
Humphrey, who has served as mayor of Kendleton for the past 15 years, said he was bewildered by the open records request.
“Bull hockey!” as Col. Sherman Potter of M*A*S*H would say.
Both charges against him are misdemeanor offenses and are unlikely to end in jail time for the longtime mayor.
But it has already cost the city thousands of dollars in legal fees and likely will cost the city thousands more in legal fees.
The little community of Kendleton simply cannot afford to shell out so much money in legal fees. It only had $5,000 budgeted for legal fees in 2023. One city council person tells us the city’s legal fees have already surpassed $60,000.
And a guilty plea would force him to step down as mayor, something he desperately wants to avoid. After all, it’s a plum job with good benefits — including use of city credit cards to use to dine out and purchase groceries and no real oversight.
His attorney blames the indictments on the DA weaponizing the grand jury to find false charges against Humphrey.
That’s a cheap shot and untrue.
We trust our grand jury system.
We know for certain they’ve been interviewing all the players in this ongoing drama. They are carefully weighing the facts presented to them.
They’re certainly not out to get Humphrey. Why would they be?
That it took this long for Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and his staff to present a case to the grand jury tells us everything about how careful they are in collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Bottom line is: Humphrey got himself into hot water and now he’s blaming everyone but himself.
