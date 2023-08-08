Darryl Humphrey Sr.

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. was indicted last week for the second time in the past eight months.

He was indicted this month on a charge of official oppression connected with the raising of the water rate at a Kendleton business in November 2021.

He is accused of misusing his office to illegally raise the water rate at the Lazy K RV Park from around $100 per month to $700 per month.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office contends he did not have the right to increase the water rate but did so anyway.

He was indicted in December 2022 in connection with the same issue. That indictment accuses him of not complying with a Texas Public Information Act request filed by the Kendleton businessman Todd Doucet in regards to his water rate increase. Doucet wanted to see the ordinance that allowed the city to raise his water rate by 600%.

He said Humphrey refused to respond to his open records request.

Humphrey, who has served as mayor of Kendleton for the past 15 years, said he was bewildered by the open records request.

