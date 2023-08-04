Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., criminally indicted in December for failing or refusing to turn over public records as required by law, was arrested Tuesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression. He is accused of using the powers of his office to raise the water rates of a Kendleton business by 600% — from around $100 per month to $700 per month. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Failing or refusing to turn over public records under the Texas Public Information Act is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $2,000 fine.
