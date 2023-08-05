Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., criminally indicted in December for failing to comply with a public records request, was arrested Tuesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression.
He is accused of using the powers of his office to raise the water rates of a Kendleton business from around $100 per month to $700 per month.
A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Failing to comply with a public records under the Texas Public Information Act is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to the indictment, Humphrey used his authority as mayor to harm or defraud Todd Doucet, owner of the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton between December 2021 and April 2023. Humphrey is accused of unilaterally increasing the RV park’s water rate by 600% during that time period without the backing of an ordinance or the city council’s permission.
“I knew what he did was illegal and I’m glad the district attorney’s office is holding him accountable for his actions,” Doucet told The Herald.
“This should send a clear message to public officials everywhere in the state that they cannot abuse their office and get away with it. They’ll be held accountable.”
A Fort Bend County grand jury handed down the indictment on July 24, according to court records posted online.
Those records reveal that Humphrey was arrested Tuesday and released on a $1,000 surety bond.
His first hearing on the matter is set for Sept. 11.
Humphrey was indicted on Dec. 16, 2022 on a misdemeanor count of failing or refusing to produce public records as required by law.
Doucet said he was forced to hire an attorney after Humphrey raised his water rate in November 2020.
The businessman said the rate increase occurred shortly after he questioned Humphrey about a building permit.
Doucet said he was attempting to build a shed on his property to house a washer and dryer for his customers when he received a cease-and-desist order from the city.
He said he asked Mayor Humphrey to provide him the city ordinance that would show he was in violation.
“He told me I would just have to accept his word on it,” Doucet told The Herald. “When I said I still wanted to see an ordinance or some other proof I had violated the city code, he threatened to raise my water rate.”
In December, Doucet received his November water bill and it had skyrocketed from about $80 per month to $700.
Doucet once again approached Humphrey and demanded to see proof that he was allowed to raise the water rates so dramatically.
“He just laughed in my face,” Doucet recalled.
The businessman hired Lake Jackson attorney Phillip Knop to get to the bottom of the matter. Knop filed a Texas Public Information Act request in February 2021 with the city to get the ordinance and other records.
Knop said neither the city nor Humphrey responded.
Knop said he tried calling Humphrey with no results.
He said he filed a second TPIA request with the city in March 2022 and did not get a response.
Knop said Humphrey called his office and told one of his aides what she could do with the open records request.
Knop said he notified the Texas Attorney General of Humphrey’s refusal to produce the records.
The AG’s office sent a letter to the city and Humphrey notifying them they had to turn over the records or forward the TPIA request to the AG for a ruling.
Humphrey did not respond to the AG’s request, which led to an investigation by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office.
Middleton’s investigation led to a grand jury indictment in December 2022.
After the second indictment, Middleton warned other public officials to pay heed to state laws.
“No one is above the law and everyone should be treated equally under the law,” he told a reporter.
Middleton’s office subpoenaed a copy of the city’s 2023 budget in January.
He did not explain why he needed a copy of the budget.
Even though the city maintains a website, it does not post a budget or the minutes of meetings as required by state law. The city also did not submit a budget to the Fort Bend County Clerk’s Office as required by law.
Humphrey has assured the council a spending plan was submitted by the Oct. 1, 2022 deadline but County Clerk Laura Richard said her staff can find no budget and no email from the city of Kendleton regarding the budget.
One reason the budget may not have been submitted: The spending plan had not been approved by city council.
Some members of the city council say they refused to adopt the budget because it incorrectly called for the mayor and city secretary to receive pay raises.
Council members say they turned down the pay raises when they were brought up during budget workshops.
They said they were surprised to find Mayor Humphrey had received a $600 pay raise without their approval. City Secretary Christina Flores received a 24% pay hike “because she deserved it,” Humphrey told the council.
Humphrey hired Wilvin Carter in February to represent him after he was indicted in December.
Humphrey paid for Carter’s service with city funds even though some council members were unaware of his legal woes.
Those council members have questioned whether the city should be paying his legal expenses.
Humphrey and the DA’s office were working toward a plea bargain agreement this spring that called for him to pay Doucet’s legal fees.
However, when Humphrey attempted to pay his fees with a cashier’s check drawn on the city account, the prosecutor refused to accept it because Humphrey did not have the authority to use city funds in such a way.
Some council members said they were unaware he was attempting to pay Doucet’s legal fees with tax dollars.
They also expressed surprise about his recent indictment.
