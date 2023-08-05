Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., criminally indicted in December for failing to comply with a public records request, was arrested Tuesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression.

He is accused of using the powers of his office to raise the water rates of a Kendleton business from around $100 per month to $700 per month.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Failing to comply with a public records under the Texas Public Information Act is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

According to the indictment, Humphrey used his authority as mayor to harm or defraud Todd Doucet, owner of the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton between December 2021 and April 2023. Humphrey is accused of unilaterally increasing the RV park’s water rate by 600% during that time period without the backing of an ordinance or the city council’s permission.

“I knew what he did was illegal and I’m glad the district attorney’s office is holding him accountable for his actions,” Doucet told The Herald.

“This should send a clear message to public officials everywhere in the state that they cannot abuse their office and get away with it. They’ll be held accountable.”

