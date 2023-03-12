Darryl Humphrey
HERALD PHOTO BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

During Tuesday night’s workshop, three Kendleton city council members attempted to discuss the mayor’s recent indictment and the city secretary’s behavior in public.

But Mayor Darryl Humphrey refused to let them speak on the matters, saying the items were not on the agenda and not appropriate to be discussed in a public setting.

“As far as the agenda, so when we ask for items to be put on the agenda, they are not put on the agenda,” council member Carolyn Jenkins told Humphrey.

“Did you talk to me about putting anything on the agenda?” Humphrey asked, defiantly.

“Yes, I did,” Jenkins responded calmly.

During the portion of the meeting allocated to “City Updates and Concerns,” Jenkins said she wanted to discuss terminating the contract of City Secretary Christina Flores.

Humphrey chastised Jenkins, saying it was inappropriate to mention the name of a city employee in a public setting.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.