During Tuesday night’s workshop, three Kendleton city council members attempted to discuss the mayor’s recent indictment and the city secretary’s behavior in public. But Mayor Darryl Humphrey refused to let them speak on the matters, saying the items were not on the agenda and not appropriate to be discussed in a public setting.
“As far as the agenda, so when we ask for items to be put on the agenda, they are not put on the agenda,” council member Carolyn Jenkins told Humphrey.
“Did you talk to me about putting anything on the agenda?” Humphrey asked, defiantly.
“Yes, I did,” Jenkins responded calmly.
During the portion of the meeting allocated to “City Updates and Concerns,” Jenkins said she wanted to discuss terminating the contract of City Secretary Christina Flores.
Humphrey chastised Jenkins, saying it was inappropriate to mention the name of a city employee in a public setting. Flores did not attend the workshop.
Council member Sherry Schulze also wanted to discuss how Flores behaves in public. Schulze also wanted to discuss why Flores was allowed to drive a city vehicle home each evening after work. Schulze also wanted to discuss why council matters weren’t correctly reflected in the meetings’ minutes, resolutions, ordinances or policies adopted by the council.
She handed the list of items she wanted on the agenda to Humphrey at the start of the meeting, but Humphrey refused to allow the issues to be discussed. Council member Etta Patterson also wanted to speak on personnel issues and relationship issues.
Humphrey nixed the discussion and asked Patterson if she had any concerns regarding her voting district. Referring to the agenda item dealing with “City Updates and Concerns,” Patterson told Humphrey she wanted to discuss her concerns about personnel and relationship policies.
Humphrey refused to let her go on, “I’m telling you what I would like for us to do, be put on the agenda,” she told Humphrey. “Those things, we do in closed session. We’ll put that on the agenda, to go into closed meeting and talk about policy and procedures and personnel issues,” he promised her. “So next Tuesday, we’ll put that on the agenda.”
The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
After the meeting, it was disclosed Patterson was interested in discussing the mayor’s indictment.
She also wanted to know why the city was footing his legal bill even though the city is not involved in the criminal proceedings.
It was made clear she also was concerned with Flores’ behavior in public. None of the council women said aloud what Flores had done in public to warrant termination.
Schulze said she went to City Hall on Friday well before the 72- hour deadline to place items on the agenda but was told the agenda had already been set.
“He just doesn’t want to talk about this stuff, but as members of the city council, we have a duty to know what is going on and how taxpayer money is being spent,” she said.
Jenkins also said she has attempted repeatedly to put items on the agenda only to be denied. She said Humphrey threatened to have her removed from the last meeting for bringing up the issues.
Humphrey was indicted in December on one count of failing or refusing to turn over public records as required under Texas law.
Council members said they only learned of the mayor’s legal troubles when they read about it in the newspaper in late January.
They said they have repeatedly tried to find out more about the indictment but Humphrey refused to discuss it and has refused to allow the council to bring it up at meetings and because the issue is never on the agenda, the council cannot discuss it.
In other action Tuesday, the council discussed the need to rehab the city’s water tower, water treatment plant and water and sewer lines. Humphrey said engineers surveyed the water tower from top to bottom and detailed all the issues that needed to be addressed.
Humphrey said the engineering firm is in the process of drafting a proposal for a Texas Community Development Block Grant to pay for the rehabilitation of the tower. The grants are funded through the Texas Department of Agriculture.
The council also discussed rehabbing the Leroy Dorsey senior citizens center, damaged during Hurricane Harvey and presently unused.
Humphrey said the $25,000 the city received from FEMA to rehab the center will instead be spent on a new, larger facility more suitable for birthdays, weddings and quinceañeras.
