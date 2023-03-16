Voices were raised in The Kendleton Church of God chapel on Tuesday evening, and it wasn’t from the congregation or the choir.
It was Kendleton city council members in heated discussion over the city secretary. Some members of the council want Christina Flores fired.
Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. wants to keep her.
City hall is too small to host a large crowd so meetings are held down the street at the Church of God’s educational building.
If an executive session is planned, as one was on Tuesday, the council disappears into the chapel to discuss matters out of earshot of the public.
Tuesday’s closed door session called for discussing “the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment of duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer, City Secretary.”
But those closed doors didn’t prevent the argument inside the chapel from tipping off the public in the education center that things had grown heated between Humphrey and some council members.
