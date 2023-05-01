Fifth story in a multi-part series

Three city of Kendleton credit cards were used to purchase $11,860.54 worth of items online over the past three years.

No doubt, many of the purchases were for legitimate city business.   

For instance, many of the cards were charged for fax services, computer software rental, and office supplies and equipment.

Yet, tens of thousands of dollars were spent on trips to restaurants, visits to convenience stores, and shopping at grocery and department stores.

A review of the credit card statements reveals:

• $12,957.17 was spent at grocery, department stores and thrift stores.

• $6,627.54 was spent dining out.

