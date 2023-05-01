Three city of Kendleton credit cards were used to purchase $11,860.54 worth of items online over the past three years.
No doubt, many of the purchases were for legitimate city business.
For instance, many of the cards were charged for fax services, computer software rental, and office supplies and equipment.
Yet, tens of thousands of dollars were spent on trips to restaurants, visits to convenience stores, and shopping at grocery and department stores.
A review of the credit card statements reveals:
• $12,957.17 was spent at grocery, department stores and thrift stores.
• $6,627.54 was spent dining out.
• $11,860.54 was spent shopping on eBay and Amazon.
• $10,584.61 was spent on gas.
And Kendleton taxpayers footed the bill, without even knowing it.
According to credit card statements received through the Texas Public Information Act, the three cards were used at convenience stores and gas stations where the buyer spent:
The Fort Bend Herald only received credit card statements for January 2023 and the first two weeks of February 2023.
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey declined to discuss what was purchased online and at Best Buy, and the credit card statements did not come with supporting documentation, such as cash register receipts.
The Herald has filed another TPIA request for the receipts.
Here’s a look at the credit card statements over the past 42 months:
12/20/2020 — $8,000 Best Buy (NC)
1/06/2021— $2,973.47 (CF)
5/19/2021 — $1,074.27 (NC) eBay
6/22/2021 — $69.54 (NC) eBay
7/28/2021 — $97.41 (CF) Best Buy
10/18/2022 — $135.66 (DH) eBay
10/31/2022 — $399.99 (NC)
12/01/2022 — $53.11 (CF) eBay
12/06/2022 — $105.20 (NC)
12/06/2022 — $392.54 (NC)
12/15/2022 — $283.98 (NC)
12/16/2022 — $123.90 (CF) eBay
