Kendleton City Council members are scheduled Tuesday to discuss a proposal to put in place a policy regarding city credit card use.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Kendleton Church of God.
Council member Rachel White asked to have several items placed on Tuesday night’s agenda, including the credit card use policy, a policy regarding overtime and a policy regarding the city’s checking account.
The agenda calls for the council to discuss a signature policy in regards to the city’s checking account. White also wants to discuss setting a bank policy in place.
The agenda also calls for the council to discuss the city’s bookkeeper, which was placed on the agenda by council member Sherrie Shultze.
Shultze has been asking for financial documents for months without success.
Council members are also scheduled to plan for a budget workshop.
