Kendleton city council members met behind closed doors on Tuesday to talk about the mayor’s legal problems and hear an update on the city secretary’s employment status.

No action was taken during executive session or later in open session regarding either issue.

Some council members wanted to hear more about Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.’s attempt to pay his legal bills with city funds.

Humphrey was criminally indicted in December for failing to turn over public records as required by law.

A Kendleton businessman requested the records through the Texas Public Information Act after the city raised his water rate from $100 per month to $700 per month.

When Humphrey didn’t respond to the request for the city ordinance, Lazy K RV Park owner Todd Doucet’s attorney notified the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office sent Humphrey a letter inquiring about the open record request, and asked Humphrey to provide the AG’s office with a copy of Doucet’s request to see if the documents should be withheld.

