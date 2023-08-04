Kendleton city council members met behind closed doors on Tuesday to talk about the mayor’s legal problems and hear an update on the city secretary’s employment status.
No action was taken during executive session or later in open session regarding either issue.
Some council members wanted to hear more about Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.’s attempt to pay his legal bills with city funds.
Humphrey was criminally indicted in December for failing to turn over public records as required by law.
A Kendleton businessman requested the records through the Texas Public Information Act after the city raised his water rate from $100 per month to $700 per month.
When Humphrey didn’t respond to the request for the city ordinance, Lazy K RV Park owner Todd Doucet’s attorney notified the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
The AG’s office sent Humphrey a letter inquiring about the open record request, and asked Humphrey to provide the AG’s office with a copy of Doucet’s request to see if the documents should be withheld.
Humphrey never responded to the AG’s office, which led to an investigation by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and Humphrey’s subsequent indictment in December.
Prosecutors were prepared to offer Humphrey a plea deal that required him to plead guilty and pay Doucet’s legal fees in exchange for pretrial diversion. If he successfully completed his pretrial diversion, he would have no record of a conviction on his record because he would never go to trial and thus never be judged.
However, Humphrey attempted to pay Doucet’s legal fees with a cashier’s check drawn on the city checking account. The prosecutor refused to accept the check because she did not believe Humphrey had the authority to spend city funds without council approval.
A city council member told The Herald that the mayor only has authority to write checks up to $500 without seeking council permission.
After the check was refused, the DA’s office rescinded its plea deal and now the case is scheduled to go to trial, perhaps later this year.
While the council was in executive session, some of them wanted to get an update on the employment status of City Secretary Christina Flores, who had been placed on three months probation earlier this year in regards to her public outburst at the post office in February.
In March, the mayor informed the council he had placed her on probation. Some members of the council wanted her fired.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.