Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., center, assures council members that the city has complied with the public records request that led to his criminal indictment last year. Four months after his indictment, Humphrey has yet to discuss his legal woes with the council even though his legal fees are being paid with city funds. From left are Sherrie Schulze, George Starks, Humphrey and Lester Aldridge.
The Kendleton City Attorney assured council members Tuesday that he has provided all the public records asked for under the Texas Public Information Act.
“We sent everything we had to the requester,” Grady Randle said. “As far as I know, and I talked to the (district attorney), they have everything requested of y’all.”
However, the requester, Kendleton businessman Todd Doucet, told The Herald after the meeting that he and his attorney have only received about 30% of the documents they were seeking.
“I couldn’t believe my ears,” said Doucet, owner of Lazy K RV park in Kendleton, who attended Tuesday’s workshop. “We didn’t get half of the records we asked for.”
Doucet and his attorney, Phillip Knop of Lake Jackson, filed an open records request in March 2021 seeking city records pertaining to construction of sheds on private property. Doucet said he was in the process of building a shed to house a washer and dryer for his customers when he received a cease-and-desist letter from the city. Doucet said he asked the mayor to provide him the ordinance that prohibits the building of sheds and the mayor refused to give him the city statute. Two months later, Doucet said he was forced to hire an attorney to seek the ordinance and other ordinances, policies and codes. That attorney, Knop, filed a request for the information through the Texas Public Information Act.
However, the city of Kendleton — specifically, Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. — did not respond to the request as required by law. State law requires city governments to respond to requesters within 10 business days, either by providing the records or notifying them that their request had been forwarded to the Texas Attorney General for review.
Later in 2021, the water rates at the RV park jumped from $100 per month to $700 per month. Doucet asked the mayor to provide the ordinance that allowed the rate increase. Doucet said the mayor refused, and laughed in his face.
Doucet’s attorney asked for the record and other associated documents through the Texas Public Information Act, and again received no response.
Knop contacted the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which sent a letter to the mayor telling him to provide the records to Knop and Doucet or seek an AG review. The AG’s office also asked Humphrey to acknowledge its letter.
Humphrey did none of the three, which led the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the matter.
In December 2022, a grand jury indicted Humphrey on one count of failing or refusing to turn over public records as required by law.
Humphrey told The Herald last month that he had provided the city ordinance to Doucet immediately after his request.
But Doucet told The Herald after Tuesday night’s workshop that Humphrey provided him an ordinance that had nothing to do with the issues at hand — construction of a shed on private property or water rate increases.
Humphrey’s next hearing before the judge is set for 9 a.m. May 4.
Although Tuesday night’s agenda called for discussion of Humphrey’s indictment, he refused to talk on the matter.
Humphrey is using city funds to pay his legal expenses associated with his criminal indictment.
“There’s no update I need to give you on that,” he told the council.
“You can discuss it if you want.”
Council member Carolyn Jenkins, who had asked for the mayor’s indictment to be placed on Tuesday’s agenda, wanted to know whether the city was paying the mayor’s legal fees and how. “How are we paying those legal fees, the money isn’t in our budget,” she said.
Humphrey replied that the city had to provide for “unforeseen' expenses. He suggested the council allocate money in future budgets for such unexpected expenses.
Jenkins also asked Randle whether the mayor’s indictment would affect the council.
Randle said he didn’t know as he was not a criminal defense attorney.
Humphrey hired a private attorney to represent him. He hired the attorney without council approval, the legality of which some council members have questioned.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.