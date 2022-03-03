Republican Chris Morales will face Democrat JaPaula Kemp in the November general election for the County Court At Law No. 1 seat.
Kemp defeated Democratic challenger Lewis White in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
Democrats voted overwhelmingly for Kemp, casting 21,038 ballots in her direction, or 62.06% of the 33,897 votes cast in the election. White drew 12,859 votes, or 37.9%. Morales was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
