For the past 10 months, folks in Needville who’ve had matters to settle in a justice of the peace court have been forced to travel all the way to Missouri City.

But those days are almost over.

County officials gathered at the newly-established Precinct 2, Place 2 Justice the Peace Court in Needville on Thursday to introduce the county’s newest justice of the peace, Michael “Cody” Moore.

Moore, 51, was sworn in last Saturday.

His court is located at 3114 Rosenberg St. in Needville, which used to house Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Court.

The former Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace, Gary Janssen, now serves as Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace due to redistricting. Janssen’s court is located in Richmond.

Because of Janssen’s departure, the Needville community has had no local justice of the peace since January.

