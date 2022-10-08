For the past 10 months, folks in Needville who’ve had matters to settle in a justice of the peace court have been forced to travel all the way to Missouri City.
But those days are almost over.
County officials gathered at the newly-established Precinct 2, Place 2 Justice the Peace Court in Needville on Thursday to introduce the county’s newest justice of the peace, Michael “Cody” Moore.
Moore, 51, was sworn in last Saturday.
His court is located at 3114 Rosenberg St. in Needville, which used to house Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Court.
The former Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace, Gary Janssen, now serves as Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace due to redistricting. Janssen’s court is located in Richmond.
Because of Janssen’s departure, the Needville community has had no local justice of the peace since January.
Therefore, Fort Bend County Commissioners Court established a second Precinct 2 JP court in Needville in July.
Moore was appointed in part because he has lived in rural Fort Bend County for years and is a practicing attorney.
He ran for Precinct 1, Place 1 JP against Janssen in November 2020 but lost.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Precinct 2 County Commissioner Grady Prestage and Needville Mayor Sandra Dorr welcomed Moore to the city and to the office.
Although justices of the peace in Texas do not need a legal background, George said Moore’s background as an attorney makes him an especially good candidate for JP and will serve him greatly in the months and years ahead.
Mayor Dorr was excited to welcome Moore to the community.
“Every week, several times a week, we have people in our office saying ‘we need to see a JP. We need to file this. We need to file that’ and all we can we can say is we can’t help you. You’ll have to go to Missouri City,” she recalled.
“Now we have our own JP.”
She said a JP court is needed in Needville as it is expected to grow into a “flourishing big city” in the near future.
Moore said he is “deeply honored and deeply proud” of the opportunity to give something back to the community he loves so dearly and let folks in the area know that “in this court, you are going to get a fair shake. That is my promise.”
JP courts in Texas hear small claims $20,000 and less.
Texas JP courts also settle disputes between neighbors, landlords and tenants, traffic citations, etc.
“Most of those cases are filed by regular folks,” Moore explained to reporters.
He said JP courts are known as “the people’s court, as a lot of people call it, and that’s an accurate description in my mind, because a lot of people represent themselves, and it’s important to hear those cases.”
Since his swearing in, Moore and his staff and county workers have been working to prepare the court for service, such as installing office furniture, phones and phone lines, computers, etc., as well as getting some existing cases transferred from the Missouri City JP to the Needville court.
“We’re working hard to get it up and running because I know a lot of people in this community and the surrounding area have to drive all the way to Missouri City, and I know that is very inconvenient,” he said. “So we want to get this court up and running as soon as possible and start taking cases within a matter of weeks, two or three weeks at the earliest. It may take four or five weeks. We just don’t know right now.”
Moore, and his wife, Justine, bought farm land near Brazos Bend State Park in 2003 where he operated a commercial beekeeping company — Bayou City Bees Honey Co. and Bee Removal Services.
However, when his hives were impacted by Colony Collapse Disorder in 2007, which destroyed 70% of bees nationwide, Moore was forced out of business.
Instead of rebuilding his bee business, a costly and labor-intensive enterprise, he went to college and earned his law degree.
“I was a 38-year-old freshman at Wharton County Junior College,” he recalled with a chuckle.
After obtaining his associate degree from WCJC, Moore received his bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Houston and his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center.
Moore opened a law office in Sugar Land in 2016 and focused primarily on family law, property, and small business litigation.
His family includes his wife and a few dogs, which is good news for pet owners.
JPs in Texas hear disputes involving animals quite often — barking dogs, biting dogs, dogs who leave their mess in neighbors’ yards. And although state law on animals is set in stone — pets are property — Moore also understands that for many pet owners, pets are family.
