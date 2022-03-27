Richmond city commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss, in part, reviewing proposed ordinances to deal with wrecked and junked vehicles, weeds and rubbish, and stray animals.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 600 Morton St., or can be viewed on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom. us/j/88674060820.
The agenda includes a discussion of the use of fire trucks on medical emergency calls as “to the wear and tear and the efficient use of equipment.”
A public hearing will also be held regarding a request by Aaron Groff, representing Abigail’s Place, a charity, to rezone an approximate 0.5-acre tract of land from suburban commercial to general residential. The property is located at 1305 Clay St. along the east side of Collins Road and is part of the Friends of North Richmond Community Center.
Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss the request behind closed doors later in the meeting and possibly vote on the item in open session afterward.
The issue is being brought before commissioners because, if approved, it would deviate from the future land use plan of the city’s comprehensive master plan. Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss residential rental property restrictions.
One of the “nuisance” ordinances the commission will review regards vacant commercial structures. Another ordinance calls for amending the city code in regard to “wrecked, junked and inoperative vehicles.”
Likewise, commissioners will review and possibly approve amending an ordinance dealing with dangerous dogs. Commissioners will also review and consider possibly approving ordinances related to historic property and businesses.
