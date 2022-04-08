Child Advocates of Fort Bend and the City of Richmond joined forces on Friday, April 1 to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month with a fun, family friendly evening at Wessendorff Park in Richmond, complete with a movie, t-shirts and activities for the whole family. Child Advocates of Fort Bend Board President Nancy Olson welcomed everyone and thanked them for attending. Child Advocates of Fort Bend Community Outreach Coordinator Lindsey Castellanos shared some child abuse statistics and prevention tips and Richmond Mayor Becky Haas read a proclamation from the City of Richmond. Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Volunteer Council, Exchange Club of Sugar Land, Exchange Club of Fort Bend, Aguirre & Fields, ARTreach, Kustom Cyclez, BACA – Gulf Coast Chapter and Richmond Rotary provided awareness information and family activities for those in attendance. Following the ceremony, families enjoyed a showing of the movie Peter Rabbit 2 courtesy of the City of Richmond.
Child Advocates of Fort Bend served 4,230 children and families last year who were victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect. It is the largest number of children they have served since opening their doors 31 years ago. Although child abuse knows no season, April is designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. There are many ways to participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month including wearing a blue ribbon, helping to pass out blue ribbons, posting child abuse prevention month materials in your place of business, attending a training about how you can be a safe adult for children and inviting Child Advocates of Fort Bend to talk to your group about child abuse. For more
information about April Child Abuse Prevention Month activities go to www.cafb.org or call 281-341-9955. To request a speaker go to https://www.cafb.org/programs/community-education/speaker-requests/ or contact Lindsey at LCastellanos@cafb.org.
About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:
Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 20,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.
The agency’s Through the Looking Glass Gala is set for May 7, 2022. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 for this event which helps support Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s programs for abused and neglected children. Individual seats are available for $150. New this year is a Friend Bundle with 2 individual seats, 2 drink tickets and valet parking for one vehicle for $500. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor, donate an auction item or more information, go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/ or contact Tarina Sheridan at TSheridan@cafb.org or 281-344-5109.
Volunteers are needed to help in the office and Children’s Advocacy Center and help with special events. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.
