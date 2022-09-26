Jayvon Jackson

A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media on Friday has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, authorities there reported.

Javon Otis Jackson was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor offense.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said the threat came to the attention of authorities Friday evening when the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the county fair.

“The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post,” Fagan recounted.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the user of this Instagram account as Javon Otis Jackson.

Jackson admitted to making the post, Fagan reported.

Jackson is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

