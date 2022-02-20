Irene Perez with award

Rosenberg Crime Victim Liaison Irene Perez was awarded the 2022 Carol Rees Award on Feb. 9 at the annual Fort Bend County Crime Victim’s Response Team (FBCVR) Conference. The award is given to a victim service provider who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to crime victims in the county.
Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White had nothing but praise to offer for Perez when she was presented the award.
“Irene is often the voice for the voiceles and calm in the storm for those recovering from a traumatic incident,” Chief White said in a statement. “Irene is a valuable asset to the Rosenberg Police Department.”
Perez has been with the Rosenberg Police Department since 2013.
The award is named after Carol Rees, who was originally given an outstanding achievement award by the Fort Bend County Sexual Assault Response Team in 2007. Rees had served the organization for 25 years. Now the FBCVR honors one nominated service provider who exemplifies that same passion for crime victims in Fort Bend County. Perez was nominated by her peers who described her as knowledgable, reliable and passionate about helping victims of crimes.
Perez was overwhelmed, but ultimately excited, when she heard her name called for the award.
“Getting to the stage and hearing it all, just took my breath away,” Perez said. “Knowing there were so many other candidates who were just as deserving made it even more special.”
Perez credits her earlier experiences in customer service, medical terminalogy and several other stops with helping her learn to help people. Then once she was selected to the crime victim liaison role, she says things quickly took off for her.
“When I got the position, it was like doors opened up,” Perez said. “Walking down the aisle and hearing them announce all those accolades, it was like being on another level.”
The crime victim liaison position acts as a bridge between crime victims, law enforcement and social service programs. The Rosenberg Crime Victim Assistance Program refers victims to counseling or legal aid, helps them file for crime victim compensation (when applicable), assists in setting up court-ordered protections for victims and keeps them informed of the status on ongoing investigations.
