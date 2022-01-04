A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 31 individuals this month on a wide variety of felony offenses.
Those individuals, the charges and punishment they face, the date of the alleged offense and the judges assigned to hear their cases are:
Wilmer Torres, robbery, a second-degree felony, Sept. 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cody Wayne Clark, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Aug. 29, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams. According to the indictment, Clark has previously been convicted of a similar offense,which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Mychel Elise Williams, forgery of a financial instrument, between $2.500 and $30,000, a state-jail felony, March 11, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Steven Carty, continuous sexual abuse of a child-victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Oct. 1, 2016, Judge Tameika Carter.
Steven Carty, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, April 15, 2017, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cherry Jamila Payton, continuous sexual abuse of a child- victim under the age 14, a first degree felony, April 1, 2013, Judge Tameika Carter.
Yang Zou, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Aug. 25, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Yuan Zeng, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Aug. 25, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Alejandra Hernandez-Gallo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Betzaira Alfaro, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 15, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Cade Justin Martin, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Sept. 16, 2021, Judge Tameika Carer.
Cade Justin Martin, money laundering, bwetween $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Sept. 16, 2021, Judge Tameika Carer.
Nicholas John Larmie, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 23, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Marcus Allen, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Dick Fowler, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Mario Losoya Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 9 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Mario Losoya Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Oct. 9 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jorge Aguila, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Azzam, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Shakil Karovaliyea, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Saketh Sai Devineni, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Johnny Ray Rodgers Jr., robbery, a second-degree felony, Oct. 26, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Christopher Wiley, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Byron Bass, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Orlando Obando, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Paul Ross, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joseph Saji, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jonathan Suazo, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Prospero Baltazar, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Cedric Colquitt, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nedrick Latigue, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Michael Raitano, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 29, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Carmen Danielle Johnson, murder, a first-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Carmen Danielle Johnson, aggravated assault against a date, family member or member of the household, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jason Raul Rivera, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Nov. 5, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Matthew William Reid, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Candace Melissa Valenzuela, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Candace Melissa Valenzuela, fraudulent possession of or use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
