A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 12 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Cary E. Jones, delivery of marijuana, between 1/4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, April 11, 2018, Judge Chad Bridges.
Clarence J. Ceasar, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, June 9, 2019, Judge Surendran K. Pattel.
Maria Ysidra Contreras, possession of marijuana, between 50-2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony, Oct. 28, 2020, Judge Chad Bridges.
Blanca Vasquez, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, May 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cody Wayne Guymon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Bing Xu, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Nov. 24, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Kaytlynn Tristan, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 11, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jaden Resean Wyley, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 17, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Robert Louis Jones, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 261, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Terrence Murray, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jefferson Calwin Samuel, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 22, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jordy Tello, aggravated robbbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jordy Tello, aggravated robbbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Valerie Lababdeh-Jimenez, aggravated robbbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.