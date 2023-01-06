A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against eight individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases.
Parnell Dawayne Kelley, robbery, a second-degree felony, Oct. 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Misty Alene Litts, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 2-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jacob Scott Younker, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Susana Q. Lombardi, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Junior George Williamson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 21, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kevin Eugene Jackson Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 24, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Eugene Jackson Jr., aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, April 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Eugene Jackson Jr., aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, April 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Eugene Jackson Jr., aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, April 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Eugene Jackson Jr., aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, April 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Eugene Jackson Jr., aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, April 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Eugene Jackson Jr., aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, April 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Randy Nenenses Uvalle, injury to a child/elderly person or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 7, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cole Alan Pravda, theft of property, less than $300,000, a first-degree felony, Aug. 3, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cole Alan Pravda, attempt to commit theft of property, $30,000-$150,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 3, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
