A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 28 individuals this month on a wide variety of felony offenses.
Those individuals, the charges and punishment they face, the date of the alleged offense and the judges assigned to hear their cases are:
Robert Andrade Urbano, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, March 7, 2015, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Heather Leah Thornton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between four grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Heather Leah Thornton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between four grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, March 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Adrian Sifuentes, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 24, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Dawana Hawkins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Derrick Dewayne Watson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Derrick Dewayne Watson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Derrick Dewayne Watson, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Wilmer Torres, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 21, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Sylvester Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 28, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Steven Michael Hansen, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Glicerio Oscorio, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jowan Payton, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Erasmo Gutierrez, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
David Alfonso, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Shiva Kolli, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Edgar Sanchez, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Dennis Younes, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Eliu Palacios, soliciting prostitution other than seeking it for himself, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
John Alan Sargent, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing and circulation, a third-degree felony, Oct. 25, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Louis Thomas Cullison, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Louis Thomas Cullison, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Federico Ramiro Delarosa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Federico Ramiro Delarosa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Craig Tobias Minter, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Nov. 1, 2021, a state-jail felony, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kdarius Kadeem Treyvon Lewis, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 30, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Miguel Angel Deleon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Miguel Angel Deleon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kenny Nguyen, fraudulent use of or possession of personal identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Nov. 2, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jacob Andrew Bonner, assaulting a member of the family or household by impeding breathing and circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Juan Gonzalez Gomez, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Luis Antonio Reyes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 13, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Luis Antonio Reyes, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a second-degree felony, Nov. 13, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Luis Antonio Reyes, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 13, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Marica Shanay Shelton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 17, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.