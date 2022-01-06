A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 27 individuals this month on a wide variety of felony offenses.
Those individuals, the charges and punishment they face, the date of the alleged offense and the judges assigned to hear their cases are:
Candace Melissa Valenzuela, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Candace Melissa Valenzuela, fraudulent possession of or use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Roberto Andrade Urbano, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, March 21, 2015, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Joyce Yemi-Ese, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, July 23, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Dralin Dankweyse Curry, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 26, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Rico Devante Chaney, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Joshua Dewayne Smith, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kenneth Ray McMayon, murder, a first-degree felony, Sept. 26, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Olivia Gonzales Zirbes, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a first-degree felony, Oct. 1, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Vu Hoang Dang, aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, Sept. 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Michael Earl White, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B (fentanyl), between 1 gram and 4 grams, a first-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Troi Phillip Moore, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Troi Phillip Moore, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, Oct. 8, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Treavor G. Cornish, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Oct. 14, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mitchell Ray Williams, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Oct. 16, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kyle Blake Laas, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Oct. 28, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christopher Paul Norton, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jakor Trayvon Barton, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Effren Verdin Perez, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 12, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Charles Edward Carver, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 12, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Charles Edward Carver, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 1-B (fentanyl), between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Nov. 12, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Anthony Michael Smith Jr., burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Nov. 13, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Taj Tucker, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Nov. 13, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Juan Carlos Perez, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Nov. 20, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ivory Hudson, robbery, a second-degree felony, Nov. 22, 2021, Robert L. Rolnick.
Ulises Alberto Rios, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 22, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ulises Alberto Rios, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 22, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Andrew Burke, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 23, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
David Dodd Jr., theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Jun 24, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Bryan Paul Frankie, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jeremy Booker, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, May 22, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.