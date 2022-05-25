A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Jason Michael Karnes, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, March 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Brianna Echols, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Sept. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jason Alan Hustede, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 15, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jason Alan Hustede, credit card or debit card abuse, Sept. 15, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jason Alan Hustede, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, Jan. 14, 202, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Alejandro Martinez, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 29, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Justin Zachary Shields, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 17, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Natalie Rene Perales, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 23, 2022, Jude J. Christian Becerra.
Camry Creshun Anderson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Camry Creshun Anderson, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Camry Creshun Anderson, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Ham, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Joseph Duane Leblanc, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ashley Workman Maslak, murder, a first-degree felony, March 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
