The city of Rosenberg is accepting applications for the Inaugural Class of Rosenberg 101.
During Rosenberg 101 participants will immerse themselves with the structure, function, and purpose of city government in classes taught by the City’s top leadership.
Classes will consist of seven (7) sessions on Monday evenings beginning on Feb. 7, and concluding on May 2, from 6-8 p.m. Classes are currently set to be held on the following dates:
- Feb. 7
- Feb. 21
- March 7
- March 21
- April 4
- April 18
- May 2
- May 3 *Completion ceremony at Rosenberg City Council Meeting
Eligible candidates must:
■ Currently reside within Rosenberg city limits
■ Be a resident of Rosenberg at least one year and at least 21 years of age
■ Not a current member of Rosenberg City Council
■ Willing to commit to attendance of all classes Participation is encouraged for aspiring city council and boards and commissions members or other leadership roles within the city.
“I think (Rosenberg 101) is a great program and something that will encourage citizen involvement and will cultivate new Council Members in the future,” said Council Member Susan Euton.
Class size is limited and applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.
Applicants can apply online at the city’s website at https://rosenbergtx. gov/ For more information on the Rosenberg 101 program, please call Tanya Kveton, Director of Communications at 832-595-3526.
