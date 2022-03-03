Political newcomers Qaisar Q. Imam and Albert Tibbs will battle each other in a Democratic runoff election later this spring to see who will take on the incumbent county treasurer in November.
The two opponents were the top-vote getters in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. However, none of the candidates earned at least 50% of the votes cast, which forced a runoff election. Imam earned 12,314 votes, or 35% of the 35,180 votes cast in the race, while Tibbs drew 12,828, or 36.46%. Johnson Thomas garnered 10,038 votes, or 28.53%.
The winner of the runoff election will face Bill Rickert, who was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.Imam, Tibbs in runoff
