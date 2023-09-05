Capitol Highlights

A total of 774 new laws went into effect on Sept. 1, affecting Texans in many areas of their lives, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The new laws concern property taxes, registration fees and voting access, among other issues. Several have drawn court challenges from opponents.

A few examples of the new law include:

· Book vendors must create a rating system for books deemed “sexually relevant” or “sexually explicit.” House Bill 900 is currently being challenged in an Austin federal courtroom by several Texas book sellers. Other major legislation concerning schools provides nearly $330 million over the next biennium to increase school safety infrastructure and resources.

· The cost of a new electric car goes up $400 after Senate Bill 505 passed both chambers unanimously, adding a new registration fee. In addition, owners of existing electric cars now must pay a new $200 annual registration fee, with the money from both fees going to the state highway fund, which is primarily financed by gasoline taxes.

· Governmental entities in Texas are now banned from implementing COVID-19 restrictions, such as vaccine mandates or requiring the wearing of masks under Senate Bill 29.

Law eroding local power ruled unconstitutional

A Travis County judge last week declared unconstitutional a new state law stopping cities and counties from passing ordinances that go beyond what is allowed under state law. The ruling came just before the so-called “Death Star” bill went into effect, the Texas Tribune reported.

