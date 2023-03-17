Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., who was criminally indicted in December for refusing or failing to turn over public records as required by law, is being given another two months to comply with the request.
District Court Judge O'Neil Williams agreed on Thursday to give Humphrey additional time to comply with the open records request before the mayor is tried on the matter.
His attorney said Humphrey hopes to have the case dismissed at that time by providing all the records requested by Kendleton businessman Todd Doucet in 2021.
Doucet, who owns the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton, said he was in the process of building a shed to house a washer and dryer for his customers when he received a cease-and-desist notice from the city of Kendleton in 2021.
He asked the mayor to provide proof of a city ordinance that prohibited the building of the shed but Humphrey refused to provide it.
Later that year, the city increased his water rates from $100 to $700 per month.
Once again, Humphrey refused to provide Doucet with the city ordinance that allowed for the steep increase.
