Gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines visited with residents at the Rosenberg Community Center on Monday.
The 2022 Republican challenger to Gov. Greg Abbott’s seat spoke to a crowd of around 75 attendees, calling out the incumbent as well as touting himself a “true conservative.”
Huffines highlighted his conservative values and focused on eliminating illegal immigration, auditing and securing elections and abolishing property taxes.
He also frequently criticized Abbott calling him a “Republican in name only” for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of action in terms of border enforcement and abortion rights.
Huffines, of Dallas, formally served in the Texas Senate as the District 16 representative from 2015 to 2019.
“I’m a proud fifth-generation Texan, lifelong conservative Republican, and self-made businessman,” Huffines says in the campaign literature he shared with supporters. “As one of the most conservative members of the Texas Legislature, I fought tirelessly to defend our God-given rights from the socialists who wanted to replace God with government. Our culture, our people and our state are in peril. I will never surrender.”
If elected, Huffines promises to use Article 1, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution to “end the illegal invasion and secure the Texas border.”
“I will never ask permission from the federal government,” he vowed.
Huffines said he will also “audit and secure our elections once and for all, and abolish property taxes by capping spending and using the surplus to phase them down to zero.”
Besides Abbott, Huffines also faces Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen B. West, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Paul Belew and Chad Prather in the March 1 Republican Primary Election.
