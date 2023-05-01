Fourth story of a multi-part series

The tiny community of Kendleton is only one square mile. It takes only a minute or two to pass through town in either direction of travel.

Yet city credit card statements revealed that the city spent thousands of dollars yearly over the past three years at convenience stores and gas stations.

City-issued credit cards were swiped dozens of times over the past 42 months at area fueling stations, costing taxpayers $10,584.61. (See list, Page 3A).

Certainly, the city vehicles — trucks and tractors — will need fuel, but the city also contracts with the Fort Bend County Road & Bridge Department to use its fuel depot.

Indeed, the county bills the city regularly.

For instance, the county sent the city a bill for $1,170 on Sept. 13, 2022.

Yet Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. visited gas stations weekly and sometimes daily from Sept. 2019 to February 2023.

