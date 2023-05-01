The tiny community of Kendleton is only one square mile. It takes only a minute or two to pass through town in either direction of travel.
Yet city credit card statements revealed that the city spent thousands of dollars yearly over the past three years at convenience stores and gas stations.
City-issued credit cards were swiped dozens of times over the past 42 months at area fueling stations, costing taxpayers $10,584.61. (See list, Page 3A).
Certainly, the city vehicles — trucks and tractors — will need fuel, but the city also contracts with the Fort Bend County Road & Bridge Department to use its fuel depot.
Indeed, the county bills the city regularly.
For instance, the county sent the city a bill for $1,170 on Sept. 13, 2022.
Yet Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. visited gas stations weekly and sometimes daily from Sept. 2019 to February 2023.
A card issued to City Secretary Christina Flores also was used at gas stations and convenience stores during that time period.
A “Nameless Card” was also used at fueling stations and convenience stores in the area.
Despite being able to purchase fuel at the county depot, in September 2022, Humphrey used his city-issued credit card to purchase $27.37 at Sunoco in Rosenberg and $43.70 at Circle K in Richmond.
Or did he? The credit card statements did not come with cash register receipts that show exactly what was purchased and at what time of day.
The Herald has filed another Texas Public Information Act request for the accompanying receipts.
In April, The Herald filed a TPIA request for all credit card statements for the past 10 years.
The city provided only 42 months of statements, saying that is all it had in its possession.
The credit card statements revealed that $116,085.39 in purchases were made with the four city-issued credit cards over that time period.
No doubt, many of the purchases were for legitimate city business.
For instance, many of the cards were charged for fax services, computer software rental, and office supplies and equipment.
Yet, tens of thousands of dollars were spent on trips to restaurants, visits to convenience stores, and shopping at grocery and department stores.
A review of the credit card statements reveals:
$12,957.17 was spent at grocery, department stores and thrift stores.
$6,627.54 was spent dining out.
$11,376.15 was spent shopping on eBay and Amazon.
$10,584.61 was spent on gas.
That means a total of $41,545.47 was spent on food, groceries, shopping, gas and Amazon alone.
Why so much gas?
Humphrey declined to explain the $10,584.61 spent at gas stations and convenience stores over the past three years.
Perhaps Humphrey stopped by the two convenience stores to purchase snacks or items for the office — paper towels, toilet paper or coffee filters.
Yet, the credit card statements reflect that Flores spent $102 at HEB in Sugar Land and another $340.46 at Sam’s Club in Sugar Land on Aug. 7, $181.73 on Aug. 19 at the Target in Rosenberg and another.
How much office supplies does a three-person city hall need?
The credit card statements reveal that Humphrey often swiped the card with his name on it repeatedly at convenience stores in a single week.
For instance, Humphrey’s card was used at Buc-ees in Wharton ($42.72) on Feb. 11, 2020, and then at the Country Food Store in East Bernard ( $41.11) three days later and at Pilot in Beasley ( $46.44) three days after that.
In 2022, his card was used to make a $76.19 purchase at the Kroger fuel depot in Rosenberg on Oct. 17 and a $65.15 purchase at the same gas station the following day. His card was used at the Love’s Travel stop in Hungerford the next day for a $77.16 purchase.
He made purchases of almost $100 at some of the convenience stores the same month.
In one month alone, Humphrey charged his card for almost $1,000 at convenience stores.
Credit card statements revealed his card was swiped at:
Country Food Store (East Bernard) on June 7, 2022 for $107.99
Guzzler (Kendleton) on June 9, 2022 $81.06
Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) on June 14, 2022 for $114.51
Country Food Store (East Bernard) on June 17, 2022 for $107.68
Guzzler (Kendleton) on June 18 for $110.09
Country Food Store (East Bernard) on June 21, 2022 for $100.60
Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg)on June 23, 2022 for $80.01
Guzzler (Kendleton) on June 28, 2022 for $119.45
Buc-ees (Richmond) on July 2, 2022 for $107.01
Country Food Store (East Bernard) on July 6, 2022 for $100.49.
Flores’ card and Nameless Card was also used repeatedly at area convenience stores and gas stations.
The city has only five vehicles, two of which are broken down. One of the vehicles is driven by the employees who maintain the city’s appearance, check water meters and do other city jobs. Humphrey drives the other truck and a third truck is used off and on by Flores.
City workers use a tractor to maintain the rights of ways in the city of some 340 people.
But Kendleton is only one-mile square — one mile north to south and one mile east to west.
Some on city council want to know why the city is spending so much on fuel — or office supplies — for a town as small as Kendleton.
See the complete list of Humphrey’s and Flores visits to area convenience stores and gas stations over the past three years on Page 3A.
A look at the purchases
Here’s a look at exactly where the three city of Kendleton credit cards were swiped over the past 42 months. The city only provided three months of credit card statements for the year 2019 and only a month and a half of credit card receipts for 2023.
2019 credit card
statements
9/20/2019 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $43.85
9/22/2019 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $58.36
9/26/2019 Exxon Mobile (Rosenberg) — $56.10
9/29/2019 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $38.26
10/13/2019 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $54.57
10/27/2019 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $57.22
11/05/2019 Exxon Mobile (Rosenberg, — $37.34
11/11/2019 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $43.13
11/18/2019 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $94.07
11/27 Buc-ees (Wharton) — $5.16
12/17/2019 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $44.88
12/24/2019 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $54.94
TOTAL $587.88
2020 credit card
statements
01/09/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $49.51
1/15/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $45.00
01/19/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $46.09
1/23/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $42.01
1/25/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $36.07
1/29/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $50.21
1/31/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $24.44
2/11/2020 Buc-ees (Wharton) — $42.72
2/14/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $41.11
2/17/2020 Pilot (Beasley) $46.44
2/24/2020 Loves Travel Stop (Hungerford) — $40.86
3/09/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $22.11
3/27/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $40.46
4/10/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $33.24
4/15/2020 Shell Oil — $16.27
4/24/2020 Pilot (Beasley) — $30.09
4/27/2020 Shell Oil (Richmond) — $13.40
5/01/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $31.26
5/04/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $29.39
05/09/2020 Corner Store (Wharton) — $24.42
5/20/2020 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $34.44
5/25/2020 Shell Oil (Richmond) $31.68
5/28/2020 Kroger Fuel (Katy) — $26.27
6/24/2020 Exxon Mobile (Brookshire) — $20.00
6/26/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $37.16
6/29/2020 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $37.95
7/02/2020 Exxon Mobile (Rosenberg) — $36.05
7/07/2022 Exxon Mobile (Richmond) — $37.79
7/14/2020 Exxon Mobile (Richmond) — $36.44
7/16/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $39.03
7/23/2020 Exxon Mobile (Richmond) — $40.77
7/26/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $37.14
7/29/2020 Rudy’s Stop & Shop (Rosenberg) — $40.43
8/01/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $37.98
8/15/2020 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $10.15
9/03/2020 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $39.65
9/07/2020 Circle K (Houston) — $36.66
9/10/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $38.57
9/14/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $35.29
9/17/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $36.43
10/16/2020 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $36.12
10/23/2020 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $32.81
10/26/2020 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $36.25
10/27/2020 Kendleton Grocery —$12.27
10/28/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $10.38
8/29/2020 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $37.98
11/11/2020 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $36.36
11/14/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $36.78
11/17/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $33.10
11/19/2020 Pilot (Beasley) — $33.11
11/23/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $36.12
11/27/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $22.36
12/01/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $36.49
12/04/2020 Shell Oil (Sugar Land) — $38.55
12/23/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $32.38
12/27/2020 Buc-ees (Wharton) — $34.59
12/30/2020 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $53.65
TOTAL $4,981.35
2021 credit card
statements
1/13/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $45.56
1/28/2021 Buc-ees (Madisonville) — $27.29
1/29/2021 Buc-ees (Ennis) — $25.94 (CF)
1/29/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $41.12 (DH)
2/01/2021 Buc-ees (Wharton) — $29.43 (CF)
2/02/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $40.53 (DH)
2/20/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $29.44
2/20/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $51.82
2/22/2021 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $48.25
2/23/2021 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $20.00
2/28/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $57.00
3/03/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $59.31
3/07/2021 Shell Oil (Stafford) — $65.28
3/10/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $56.23
3/12/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $53.82
3/17/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $55.54
3/18/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $59.57
3/31/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $67.80
4/02/2021 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $63.13
4/05/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $56.49
4/08/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $49.83
4/22/2021 Murphy USA (Richmond) — $63.57
4/14/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $64.28
4/18/2021Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $64.28
4/29/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $58.86
5/03/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $67.53
5/08/2021 Kendleton Grocery (Kendleton) — $8.22
5/11/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $53.49
5/18/2021 Circle K (Rosenberg) — $55.03
5/24/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $55.77
5/26/2021 Coungry Food Store (East Bernard) — $47.51
6/05/2021 Pilot (Beasley) — $39.36
6/08/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $55.66
6/16/2021 Pilot (Beasley) — $10.82
6/17/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $57.85
6/21/2021 Circle K (Houston) — $49.20
6/24/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $42.67
6/25/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $63.23
6/30/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $53.49
7/02/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $62.10
7/05/2021 Circle K (Rosenberg) — $47.03
7/10/2021Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $66.33
7/14/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $63.06
7/21/2021 Chevron (Rosenberg) — $63.13
7/22/2021 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $68.28
8/07/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $60.57
8/12/2021 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $61.20
8/23/2021 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $47.16
9/13/2021 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $27.37
9/16/2021 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $8.48
9/27/2021 Circle K (Richmond) — $43.70
10/07/2021 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $16.69
11/09/2021 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $54.00
11/11/2021 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $66.25
11/20/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $65.11
11/22/2021 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $75.00
12/06/2021 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $60.61
12/07/2021 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $50.07
12/17/2021 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $39.42
12/20/2021 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $61.41
12/24/2021 Circle K (Rosenberg) — $67.69
TOTAL $4,968.35
2022 credit card
statements
1/17/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $61.51
1/18/2022 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $43.61
1/19/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $64.27
1/24/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $73.72
1/28/2022 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $50.22
1/30/2022 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $55.07
2/02/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $49.33
2/03/2022 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $67.42
2/05/2022 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $45.26
2/05/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $8.76
2/05/2022 Buc-ees (Wharton) — $35.19
2/17/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $62.70
2/19/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $59.35
3/01/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $52.24
3/04/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $60.05
4/09/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $77.12
4/17/2022 Exxon Mobile (Rosenberg) — $70.43
4/20/2022 Country Food Store (Kendleton) — $78.76
4/23/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $91.59
4/26/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $86.09
4/28/2022 Circle K (Richmond) — $63.29
4/29/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $99.59
5/01/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $12.73
5/01/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $8.46
5/05/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $89.81
5/06/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $89.81
5/10/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $96.14
5/11/2022 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $67.29
5/31/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) —$73.87
6/02/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $104.98
6/05/2022 Shell Oil (East Bernard) —$75.62
6/07/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) —$107.99
6/09/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $81.06
6/14/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $114.51
6/17/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $107.68
6/18/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $110.09
6/21/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $100.60
6/23/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $80.01
6/28/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $119.45
7/02/2022 Buc-ees (Richmond) —$107.01
7/06/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $100.49
7/10/2022 Shell Oil (Fulshear) — $103.48
7/17/2022 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $94.68
8/05/2022 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $44.75
8/06/2022 Shell Oil (East Bernard) — $72.18
8/06/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $15.97
8/07/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $8.46
8/12/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $85.48
8/25/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $25.39
8/18/2022 Country Food Store (East Bernard) — $80.64
8/26/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $79.76
8/29/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $75.63
9/02/2022 Exxon Mobile (Rosenberg) — $77.55
9/05/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $73.25
9/30/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $34.15
9/30/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $51.49
10/03/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $65.68
10/06/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $67.75
10/11/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $76.86
10/17/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $76.19
10/18/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $65.51
10/19/2022 Love’s Travel Stop (Hungerford) — $77.16
10/31/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $73.01
11/02/2022 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $34.54
11/04/2022 Sunoco (Rosenberg) — $73.29
11/09/2021 Guzzler (Kendleton) — $54.00
11/23/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $69.94
12/01/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $65.66
12/11/2022 Exxon Mobile (Columbus) — $64.64
12/20/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $51.73
12/21/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $40.51
12/24/2022 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $55.86
TOTAL $4,968.55
2023 credit card
statements
1/18/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $70.43
1/21/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $60.82
1/23/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $68.38
1/26/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $72.54
1/30/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $68.96
2/02/2023 Exxon Mobil (Rosenberg) — $70.62
2/07/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $59.18
2/08/2023 Shell Oil (Shepherd,TX) — $51.65
2/12/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $72.08
2/13/2023 Shop N Fuel (Humble) — $68.97
2/15/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $69.16
2/18/2023 Kroger Fuel (Rosenberg) — $68.75
TOTAL $801.54
GRAND TOTAL $11,339.32
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.