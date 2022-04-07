Homestead exemption increased to 20 percent

The Rosenberg City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to increase the homestead exemption from 15% annually to 20% annually — the maximum allowed by state law.
The council had discussed the proposed increase at its March 22 workshop. Rosenberg residents are presently offered three exemptions, the homestead exemption, an exemption for residents 65 years old or older, and an exemption for those residents who are disabled. Presently, every homeowner, including the elderly or disabled, receive the 15% homestead exemption, which means they can deduct 15% or $5,000, whichever is greater, from their city tax valuation.
The elderly and disabled also receive a $75,000 exemption on their city property taxes.
At its March workshop, the majority of the council agreed to leave the over 65 and disabled exemptions unchanged but to increase the homestead exemption to the state maximum. Councilmember Tim Krugh said he believed the city could also increase the exemption for the elderly to $95,000. He expressed a similar belief during Tuesday’s city council meeting, and voted against amending the ordinance regarding the exemptions.
City council member Isaac Davila said he believed the city could revisit the topic next year and increase the exemption for the elderly at that time.
Councilmember Susan Euton made the motion to amend the ordinance to increase the homestead exemption. Davila seconded the motion.
Also voting in favor of the amended ordinance were Mayor Kevin Raines, Mayor Pro Tem Marc Morales, and council members Alicia Casias and Tim Anders. Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut said the impact of the homestead exemption increase would cost the city $165,000 loss in city revenue annually.
The city must submit the change to the Fort Bend County Central Appraisal District by July 1.
