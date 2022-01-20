The Kochan-Reed House, long a fixture at Decker Park in Richmond has been sold and moved to a historic district in Brenham.
The home began its two-day moving process Tuesday evening.
Cherry House Sales was hired to conduct the move.
The home was moved in two halves.
The first half was set in route for Brenham’s Residential Historic District on Tuesday and the second half was moved Wednesday.
The restoration of Richmond’s Railroad Depot, which remains at Decker Park, is completed, but not occupancy-ready.
The Fort Bend History Association will continue working with funds provided by the City of Richmond to finalize ADA compliances.
Zoe Murphy Compton, an interior designer with nine years of experience in restoration work at the Historical Preservation Commission, is the buyer of the Kochan-Reed House and is responsible for the home's new residence in Brenham.
“I will use the Kochan-Reed House as my personal home,” he said.
“This will be my seventh restoration. My plan is to expose the original wood and remove the plywood. The front of the home will remain the same with its original windows, however I will extend the back of the home with modern upgrades.”
Compton worked on the Kochan-Reed House since September to remove as much of the interior wood and architectural details for the full-sized home to be moved.
The Fort Bend History Association is elated for the home's new destination and will remain focused on preserving Decker Park and the historical sites that remain.
For more information, please contact Fort Bend History Association’s Director of Marketing, Tequelia Lewis at tlewis@fbhistory.org. or visit the association’s website for additional details on the depot’s completion and make a donation to help preserve Fort Bend County’s History: https://www.fbhistory.org/
