Richmond — Hipolito Torres Galicia, 74, was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on September 29, 2022 by 268th District Court Presiding Judge O’Neil Williams and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Galicia plead not guilty to the charge, waived his right to a jury trial, and elected for the court to hear the evidence and render a verdict.
Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorneys Keri Fuller and Dulce Salazar presented evidence that Galicia committed the sexual assault on a 9-year-old child in Rosenberg in 2008, but fled to Mexico after being caught in another sexual act with the same victim several months later. The defendant testified that he fled Rosenberg because he thought the victim’s mother had reported the crime. Galicia remained in Mexico for a short time before relocating to North Carolina. The victim in the case reported the abuse to law enforcement approximately 10 years after Galicia fled Rosenberg. The offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child no longer has a statute of limitations; so many times a case can be filed whenever a child victim is able, or willing, to report the crime.
After hearing evidence and arguments from both sides, Judge Williams found Galicia guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and proceeded to the punishment phase. Prosecutors presented evidence of four additional victims who had been sexually abused by Galicia over a span of several decades. Prosecutor Dulce Salazar argued that Galicia should be sentenced to a term of prison that would keep Galicia incarcerated, and away from his current victims and any future victims, for the rest of his life.
Lead prosecutor Keri Fuller stated, “During the punishment portion of the trial, Judge Williams heard tearful testimony from victims who had endured years of sexual abuse and then years of suppressed trauma because of the abuse. They testified they felt shame and confusion about the abuse they suffered as children from a trusted adult; but now that they are older, they know that Galicia is the only person who should feel shame for what he did. Judge Williams’ sentence is fair and just given the facts of this case and the number of victims.”
“So often children are buried inside their trauma for years before breaking through it,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “For anyone out there who is still suffering in silence, afraid that your abuser will not face justice, this case should give you hope. We will listen, and we will do all that we can to restore justice and healing for you and our community.”
Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in this case is a first-degree felony, punishable by 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
