Herald wins awards at annual STPA Better Newspaper Contest

Maggie Waumsley, 4, howls with delight at the 68th Fort Bend County Fair when she was pinned against her father on The Arctic Blast. Her infectious laughter spread to parents Tristan and Juli. The photo won a first-place award for photographer Scott Reese Willey at the 2023 South Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, held last weekend.
George Ranch High School 2022 Homecoming King Ife Famogun takes a selfie with classmates prior to Thursday’s game at Traylor Stadium last September. Enjoying the moment are, from left, Layla McWalters, Onyekachi Okoyo, David Ajisafe, and Esey Tekie. The photo won Herald photographer a first-place award in the STPA Better Newspaper Contest.
The Fort Bend Herald won a number of awards at the annual South Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest this past weekend.
The Herald won two first-place plaques, one in feature photography and one in sports photography.
Herald photographers Scott Reese Willey and Dave Sanders earned a first-place award for their feature photos. Willey submitted a photo called “Fun at the County Fair.”
The photo featured a little girl riding a carnival ride with her parents.
“The joy in the kid’s face put a smile on my face. Thanks. Good job,” the judge commented.
Dave Sanders submitted a photo of a George Ranch High School Homecoming King taking selfies with his besties at the Homecoming game.
“Selfies are common these days, but you caught a moment that is special. Well done,” the judge said.
Herald sports photographers Ryan Dunsmore and Rhonda Taormina also earned a first-place plaque at competition.
“Both photos are very good. Closeup takes you right into the action. Well done,” the judge said.
Taormina submitted a photo of Terry High School punter Diego Munoz being hit by a Magnolia football player as he booted the ball last September. Dunsmore won a first-place award for his sports photo of Lamar Blue 10U All-Stars celebrating the team’s 19-4 victory in Tyler last year after winning the 2022 Texas East State Championship title.
The Herald also won second-place awards in editorial writing, humorous column writing and serious column writing, third-place awards for its news photos and special section, and a fourth-place award in page design.
Willey also earned a third-place award in the Photographer of the Year division.
